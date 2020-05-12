Rep. Steven Palazzo announces congressional app challenge

WASHINGTON (WDAM) - U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo announced the second annual Congressional App Challenge for Mississippi’s Fourth Congressional District on Tuesday.
Middle school and high school students can participate by submitting an original app idea before Oct. 19, 2020.
“The App Challenge highlights the importance of STEM education to our young students. Although the school year may look different than planned, students can use their extra time to dive into computer science and coding. I look forward to seeing the creative apps submitted by our students,” said Palazzo.
Pre-registration for the competition is open here, and official registration begins June 1.
Students can work individually or in teams of up to four.
The winner(s) will be selected in December, and the winning app will be on display in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year.
