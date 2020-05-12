PSC extends utility disconnection ban

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The lights will remain on during hot showers at least until near the end of the month for Mississippians who are juggling bills during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a voice vote taken during a Tuesday teleconference, the Mississippi Public Service Commission agreed to extend a temporary ban on utility disconnections for another two weeks.
The previous order temporarily suspending disconnections of electric, gas, water and sewer services will remain in force until 5 p.m. on May 26.
“We have asked the utility providers in Mississippi to hold off disconnecting customers who are having trouble making payments for two more weeks,” PSC chairman Dane Maxwell said in a statement.
“There are residents of Mississippi who are still being hit hard by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, so we want to give them some time to get caught up on their bills.”
The extended order is aimed to aid Mississippians who are dealing directly with virus or have seen their jobs affected by social isolation guidelines.
"If you are having trouble making payments to your utility bills, please reach out to your provider directly to see about a payment plan.”
Maxwell said that those who remain able to pay for their utility services should continue to do so as usual.
