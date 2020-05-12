Patrick’s Tuesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 50s. Today will be nice and sunny with highs topping out in the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening with lows in the upper 50s.
We’ll begin a warming trend as we go into the middle and late part of this week as highs rise into the upper 80s to near 90 with higher humidity.
We will also start to see afternoon Hit-or-Miss T-Storms return weekend as we get into more of a summertime pattern. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
Next week looks warm with partly cloudy skies and a stray afternoon shower. Highs will be near 90°.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.