Outdoor dining reopening to provide limited relief for Hattiesburg restaurants

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Restaurants in Hattiesburg haven’t had customers sit down and eat for nearly two months since Mayor Toby Barker officially announced the closures on Mar. 17.
That will all change on Thursday as outdoor dining will be allowed up to 50% of the restaurant’s outdoor seating capacity. Restaurants can also transform parking areas to dining areas, but it will be limited to 50% of the restaurant’s indoor seating capacity as determined by the Fire Marshall.
Even with people allowed to sit and eat outside, some restaurant owners say it won’t have a significant impact on sales.
“It will be slower than it typically is, so we won’t be able to work everybody as many shifts as we would like to until things ramp back up,” said Robert St. John about Ed’s Burger Joint.
“Still gonna have to focus on to-go’s, because unfortunately, a lot of people that’s where we’re going to do the bulk of our business, I’m sure,” said Noell Goff with Chesterfield’s.
Most places don’t rely on their patio to serve food as it is, and some places like Sully’s don’t have one at all.
“Well, it’s not good for me, I guess you could say, outdoor dining," said Stephen Hampton, co-owner of Sully’s. "I mean even if we had it, we could use it maybe two-to-three months out of the year is the reason I think a lot of people don’t invest in it here.”
Places will have to adhere by guidelines set forth by the Mayor:
- Must limit customers to 50% of outdoor seating capacity.
- Must close by 10 p.m.
- Must meet all social-distancing minimums, cleaning/sanitation standards and employee/customer COVID-screening requirements of Gov. Reeves’ Order 1478.
- Bars not serving food shall remain closed.
For restaurants that currently do not have outdoor dining spaces:
- Conversion of parking spaces to outdoor dining will be allowed.
- Cannot serve more than 50% of indoor capacity.
- Must mark off outdoor dining areas clearly and ensure continued traffic flow.
- Must not hinder ADA access.
- Must meet all social-distancing minimums, cleaning/sanitation standards and employee/customer COVID-screening requirements of Gov. Reeves’ Order 1478.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.