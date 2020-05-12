Moselle man arrested after high-speed chase

Moselle man arrested after high-speed chase
Timothy Kitchens was taken into custody near Beeson Road. (Source: Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff | May 12, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 10:34 PM

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department captured a Moselle man after a high-speed chase and manhunt Tuesday evening.

According to JCSD, a deputy attempted to stop an SUV reported stolen from Forrest County. The man driving the SUV didn’t stop, and a high-speed chase followed.

The SUV crashed into a power police on Tower Road near Beeson Road and the suspect ran into the woods.

Deputies and a K9 searched the area before tracking down and arresting 20-year-old Timothy Austin Kitchens on Beeson Road, where he surrendered.

Kitchens was charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, operating a vehicle with no drivers license and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.