Moselle man arrested after high-speed chase

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department captured a Moselle man after a high-speed chase and manhunt Tuesday evening.
According to JCSD, a deputy attempted to stop an SUV reported stolen from Forrest County. The man driving the SUV didn’t stop, and a high-speed chase followed.
The SUV crashed into a power police on Tower Road near Beeson Road and the suspect ran into the woods.
Deputies and a K9 searched the area before tracking down and arresting 20-year-old Timothy Austin Kitchens on Beeson Road, where he surrendered.
Kitchens was charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, operating a vehicle with no drivers license and possession of a weapon by a felon.
