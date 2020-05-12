More COVID-19 testing sites coming to the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center is offering new testing sites for COVID-19 in Mississippi.
Clarke and Carroll counties join a list of recently announced counties for mobile testing. Montgomery, Newton, Jones, Winston, Neshoba, Sharkey, Forrest and Union counties were previously announced for testing this week.
If you want to be tested, you have to complete a screening using the C-Spire Health app, or you can call a UMMC clinician. UMMC officials say the C-Spire Health app is the quickest way to be screened.
The C Spire Health app is available everyday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The following testing locations and time are set for this week:
Wednesday, May 13:
- Neshoba County (updated address): Bogue Chitto Facility Building, 13350 Highway 491 North, Philadelphia
- Sharkey County: Rolling Fork Civic Center, 19719 Highway 61, Rolling Fork
Thursday, May 14:
- Forrest County: Vernon Dahmer Park, 1000 Country Club Road, Hattiesburg
- Union County: Union County Fairgrounds, 112 Fairgrounds Circle, New Albany
Friday, May 15:
- Clarke County: Clarke County EMA, 642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman
- Carroll County: J.Z. George High School, 900 George St., North Carrollton
Testing hours are noon-4 p.m.
