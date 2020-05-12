Masks encouraged, but not mandated in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Mayor Johnny Magee says masks are encouraged but are not mandated in the City of Laurel.
“We realize the importance of this, we realize the seriousness of this, but we want people to also be able to live their lives and not have the city dictate to them how to live their lives,” Magee said.
He says business owners can require customers to wear a mask, but the city will not dictate how people should live their lives or run their businesses.
“It’s difficult to tell somebody who’s paying the taxes, who are paying the salary of these people, how to say that you must have your customers have a mask on in order to come into your store,” Magee said.
He says the city is still following the governor’s order and those who are required to wear a mask should.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.