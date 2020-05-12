Hattiesburg police arrest shooting suspect

Christopher Wheeler was arrested on warrants for aggravated assault and armed robbery. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff | May 12, 2020 at 8:02 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 8:02 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested a suspect in a March shooting on Tuesday.

Police said 18-year-old Christopher Wheeler was arrested in the 1700 block of West 7th Street around noon.

Wheeler had an arrest warrant for aggravated assault and armed robbery for a March 13 shooting in the 200 block of Parkdale Drive.

A 20-year-old man was injured in the shooting, though his injuries were not life threatening.

Wheeler was booked in the Forrest County Jail.

