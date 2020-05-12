Emergency unemployment assistance to count as income for SNAP eligibility

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - People that received emergency pandemic unemployment assistance will now have those funds count toward income when determining eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
SNAP provides low-income families with monthly benefits to purchase food with, but under new federal guidance issued to states, families receiving federal unemployment benefits may no longer be eligible for the program.
The Mississippi Department of Human Services said the following guidance was issued to states by the Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture:
“Pandemic unemployment assistance payments, pandemic unemployment compensation, and pandemic emergency unemployment compensation authorized under CARES Act are considered unearned income for the purposes of determining a household’s SNAP eligibility and benefit amount.”
According to MSDH, those receiving federal unemployment payments will exceed the income threshold for receiving SNAP benefits. Under the new guidelines, if you previously received SNAP benefits, your case will be closed once you receive federal unemployment benefits.
MSDH said in a Tuesday news release that the agency requested a waiver from FNS that unemployment payments received in the first month under the CARES Act be excluded from the household income when determining SNAP eligibility. FNS denied the request, according to MSDH.
“Any way you look at it, this is the wrong thing to do to Mississippians trying to put food on the table for their families during this pandemic,” said MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson. “This is simply a case of unintended consequences which will affect thousands of Mississippians applying for both benefits.”
Anderson said other states are also requesting relief from FNS through separate waiver requests.
For more information on SNAP eligibility, visit mdhs.ms.gov/economic-assistance/snap/.
