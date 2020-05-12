Disaster assistance center opens in Jasper County

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Jasper County residents affected by Easter Sunday’s deadly tornado are now eligible for federal assistance.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency in partnership with the Jasper County Emergency Management Agency have opened a disaster assistance center on 37 D West 8th Avenue in Bay Springs.
The center is for those who are unable to file their claim online or by phone.
Representatives from MEMA will be on hand to help victims who will be asked to provide a social security number and information about their damages as well as contact information.
The Easter Sunday tornado that tore through the Pine Belt was rated an EF-4 with winds at 170 mph, traveling nearly 70-miles and was the widest in Mississippi history.
