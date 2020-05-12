COVID-19 impacts National Salvation Army Week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - National Salvation Army Week is a week dedicated to celebrating and honoring volunteers, donors and all the people who make this organization possible.
“We really let the community know all about the Salvation Army," said Hattiesburg Corps Officer Lt. Brian Hicks. "Starting from it’s early days, all the way up to what we do in our local communities every day, 365 days a year.
Most of the time, this week is packed full of family fun and events for the community.
“We’ve actually rented out the skating rinks before and let people come in for free, just so they could have fun with their families," Hicks said. "We’ve also had a big feeding program where people would come in.”
But, due to COVID-19, that’s not happening this year.
Hicks says they are still celebrating National Salvation Army Week, just not in a big way.
“We’re still doing our normal everyday helping others in the community through all of this pandemic that’s going on, so that’s kind of where we are right now," Hicks said.
Hicks says he’s grateful the organization is still able to do the most good through this crisis.
“We could not do what we do 365 a year without the support of the community," Hicks said. "We kind of use this week as a tool to just let people know that we are here year round and we still need your support so that we can help the community in the ways that we do.”
