COVID-19 affecting fundraising for Pine Belt veterans group

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The coronavirus pandemic is affecting fundraising for one Pine Belt organization that helps veterans in need.
Marion Walley, president of the Magnolia Chapter of the Armed Forces Top Enlisted Association (AFTEA), says the group hasn’t been able to raise funds at various public events this spring, because they’ve all been canceled.
He said the organization has run out of money to help veterans with things like rent, food and car repairs.
Walley says AFTEA assists about 300 veterans in need each year.
“(The shutdown has) really hurt us, because about the first week in March, the second week in March, we had exhausted all of our means, and we’ve had no way of replacing them,” said Walley. “This is a complete shutdown, so we’ve not made anything.”
You can find out how to help the organization by going to its Facebook page, or going online to www.afteamagnolia.com.
