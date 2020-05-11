5th suspect charged in connection to Feb. shooting on Dabbs Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A fifth suspect has been charged in an ongoing investigation into a Feb. 18 shooting on Dabbs Street that sent one man to the hospital.
According to Hattiesburg police, 29-year-old Raymarcus Holliman, also known as Smoke Loc, was arrested at a home in Forrest County on Friday.
Holliman is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity.
HPD is still looking for one suspect in the shooting investigation.
Kenny Haynes, also known as Scoota Loc, is wanted on charges of armed robbery and criminal street gang activity.
Investigators said the shooting happened in a vacant lot on Dabbs Street after a drug deal went bad. Police said the man who was shot drove himself to the hospital for treatment.
Police arrested their first suspects in the case two days later.
Lauren Johnson, 25, of Sumrall, and Hailey Jones, 25, of Hattiesburg, were both charged with hindering prosecution. Jones was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Jamichael Perkins, also known as “J-Smoove,” was arrested the next day and charged with armed robbery and criminal street gang activity.
Heath Arthur Bland, also known as “H.A.,” was arrested in Lamar County on March 3. Hattiesburg police charged Bland with hindering prosecution. Bland is also facing a felony eluding charge in Lamar County.
If you have any information on Haynes’ whereabouts or know details about the shooting that could help the investigation, you’re asked to call HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
