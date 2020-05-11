SBA assistance available to additional counties affected by April 12 storms

ATLANTA, Miss. (WDAM) - More businesses and residents affected by the April 12 severe storms and tornadoes are now eligible for assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Jasper, Clarke, Grenada, Lawrence, Panola, Walthall and surrounding counties are now eligible for physical and economic injury disaster loans from the SBA, which has approved over $3.1 million in low-interest disaster loans for Mississippians to date.
The six counties were recently added to the original federal disaster declaration for Covington, Jefferson Davis and Jones counties. These nine counties can apply for physical and economic loans.
Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible for economic injury loans: Calhoun, Carroll, Copiah, Forrest, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lincoln, Marion, Montgomery, Newton, Perry, Pike, Quitman, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica, Wayne, Webster and Yalobusha in Mississippi; Choctaw in Alabama; and Washington parish in Louisiana.
The SBA will not establish a field presence due to COVID-19 precautions, but you can receive assistance and apply online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.
The SBA’s online Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center/Business Recovery Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. You can also call 404-331-0333 to schedule an appointment for one-on-one assistance for completing applications.
Loan applications can also be downloaded at www.sba.gov. The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is June 15, 2020. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Jan. 19, 2021.
For more information, you can contact SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
