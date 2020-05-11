Pine Belt gyms reopen under Gov. Reeves’ guidelines

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Gyms have been closed for weeks because of COVID-19, but many began opening their doors again Monday morning following Gov. Tate Reeves’ decision allowing gyms, salons and barbers to reopen.
Fitness Depot in Laurel manager Miranda Webb says it’s been hard not being able to have the gym open.
“It’s definitely been different, not having interaction with the members all month," Webb said. "So, it’s really nice to have people coming into the gym. People don’t seem to be scared and are super excited that we’re back.”
Webb says even though they are only allowed to have 30% of the gyms normal capacity inside, day one of reopening had a great turnout.
“There’s definitely been a lot of interest," Webb said. "Everybody is super excited to come back. We’ve had a lot of emails, Facebook messages and we even had several sign ups today.”
Webb says her team is working to follow all the guidelines Gov. Tate Reeves put in place.
“We have hospital grade disinfectant," Webb said. "The members are cleaning the equipment before and after they use it. We’re also cleaning all the equipment. At night we’ll be shutting down to clean and then in the mornings before we start up we’ll clean as well. We also have our hand sanitizer stations at the front doors and throughout the gym.”
Employees say they’re happy to be back with the gym members.
“We love being in here with all the members, we’re like a big family," said Chris Dagen, an employee. "It’s my place to be and it’s nice to be back open. It feels like normal again.”
Fitness Depot has several locations across the Pine Belt, and they are all now reopened.
