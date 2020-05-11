Patrick’s Monday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 50s. Today will be nice and sunny with highs topping out in the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening with lows in the low 50s. Today will be nice and sunny with highs in the low 80s.
We’ll begin a warming trend as we go into the middle and late part of this week as highs rise into the upper 80s with higher humidity.
Hit-or-Miss T-Storms will return late this week into this weekend as we get into more of a summertime pattern. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
