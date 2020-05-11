MEMA to open new Disaster Assistance Centers in 6 counties

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will be opening six new Disaster Assistance Centers Tuesday for residents in six counties affected by the April 12 severe weather and tornadoes.
Residents in Jasper, Clarke, Grenada, Lawrence, Panola and Walthall counties are now eligible to apply for individual assistance after Gov. Tate Reeves’ request to add the additional counties to the federal disaster declaration was approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
MEMA and county emergency management agency directors have set up sites in these counties to help people who do not have the means to apply online or by phone. The following centers will open Tuesday at noon:
- Jasper County: Jasper EOC (37 D West 8th Avenue, Bay Spring, MS 39422)
- Clarke County: Clarke County EMA (642 South Archusa Avenue, Quitman, MS 39355)
- Grenada County: Lewis Johnson Senior Citizen Complex (299 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Grenada, MS 38901)
- Lawrence County: Lawrence EOC (703 E Broad Street, Monticello, MS 39654)
- Panola County: Panola County Extension Building (394 Hwy 51 South, Batesville, MS 38606)
- Walthall County: Walthall County EOC (908 Armory Road Tylertown, MS 39667)
The centers will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Those filing for assistance will need to bring a social security number, contact information as well as information about damage, insurance, direct deposit and annual income before taxes.
Residents can start applying online through FEMA by registering online here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired as the phone lines are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.
