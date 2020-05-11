Hattiesburg restaurants can resume outdoor dining Thursday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced Monday that Hub City restaurants will be allowed to resume outdoor dining beginning Thursday morning.
Barker said said an executive order to that effect will be signed Wednesday. Indoor dining will still be prohibited.
Under the order, restaurants can begin hosting diners outdoors at 8 a.m. Thursday with the following restrictions:
- Must limit customers to 50% of outdoor seating capacity.
- Must close by 10 p.m.
- Must meet all social-distancing minimums, cleaning/sanitation standards and employee/customer COVID-19 screening requirements of Gov. Reeves Order 1478.
- Bars not serving food shall remain closed.
For restaurants that do not have outdoor dining spaces, parking spaces can temporarily be transitioned to outdoor dining areas. The areas must be marked clearly and ensure continued traffic flow.
The areas also cannot hinder access required by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Gov. Tate Reeves allowed restaurants in the state to being reopening indoor and outdoor dinging on May 7, but Barker announced last week that Hub City restaurants would have to wait due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Forrest County.
