Hattiesburg-based company awarded $10.3M Farmers to Families Food Box contract

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded a $10.3 million contract to Hattiesburg-based Merchants Foodservice for the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
The program is part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program and will allow the purchase of up to $3 billion in agricultural products for distribution to those in need.
Merchants Foodservice will package surplus foods for use for food banks, community and faith-based organizations and other nonprofit groups.
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Agricultural Committee and the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, wrote a letter of support for Merchants Foodservice’s application.
Hyde-Smith said in a news release that the contract will help the company continue operations while also helping farmers and families in need.
“Foodservice companies have been hit hard with the closing of restaurants, hotels, and other businesses," Hyde-Smith said. "This significant contract will relieve some of that pressure for a Mississippi company and its workers, while also benefitting agricultural producers and families who need help during this economic downturn. I’m pleased Merchants Foodservice has been selected to participate in this beneficial program.”
Under the contract, Merchants Foodservice will purchase $1,656,200 in fresh produce, $1,740,960 in dairy products, $6,282,180 for precooked meat, $61,040 for combination boxes and $613,624 for fluid milk. The products will be placed in family-sized boxes for distribution to food banks, according to Hyde-Smith.
So far, The USDA Agricultural Marketing Service has awarded $1.2 billion through 200 contracts.
