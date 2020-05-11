Economic impacts of COVID-19 felt here in the Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the unemployment rate climbed to 14.7% in April, and the Pine Belt isn’t immune to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 market crash.
Jessica Brown was laid off from her job at a church on March 19, just eight days after Mississippi’s first reported case of the coronavirus.
“It’s nothing like going from two incomes to one income and really having to structure your bills around one income instead of two,” Brown said.
At first her family’s savings account got them by, but now it’s running out and Brown hasn’t been able to receive unemployment.
“At times I have felt defeated because I’m doing everything that I need to do that they’ve asked me to do and I’m still not getting any answers from them,” Brown said.
Brown said a part-time job wouldn’t be worth it since it wouldn’t cover the cost of child care for her two children.
“We are having to decide what’s more important to pay this week and what can wait until the following paycheck when my husband gets paid,” Brown said.
In April, more than 10% of working Americans lost their jobs, the largest increase in one month since 1948 when the statistic began being tracked.
“The longer we don’t get back to fully reopening, the longer the tail effect is going to be on the economy,” said Professor Mike Morgan at the University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business and Economic Development.
Morgan said this economic crash is different than the one in 2007 and 2008.
“This is more of a we know what it is, we know what the potential downsides are, we know at some point we’ll get back on our feet,” Morgan said.
Morgan adds that while more jobs have been lost in this crash, the idea is that these jobs will come back much quicker once the pandemic dies down.
But people like Brown can’t wait that long without relief.
