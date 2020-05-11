Bringing new coats of paint to the city of Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Some abandoned walls in Laurel are seeing new life with murals as Laurel’s Fine Arts Cooperative is breaking ground with this special project throughout the city.
“A group of us got together and cleaned up the property. It had just been kind of left waiting for the project to begin that the owner had, and we asked permission to use it for the mural art and he graciously agreed to let us have it.” says Rhonda Smith
After finding the building, the Pine Belt Fine Arts Cooperative reached out to artist through its Facebook page about the new project in Laurel.
Artist Ricardo Moody explains how being a part of this is great for the city.
“It’s a really good opportunity to cover up, an otherwise vacant, building, that is just kind of utilitarian and just here not serving any benefit to anybody and then to add beauty to the wall with other artists and contribute something to the community here is something for people to enjoy,” said Moody.
“We hope that this is just going to become a gathering place for people to come and just enjoy the talent that we have here,” said Smith. “The artists will have the option to come and paint over their works whenever they want to and people can come out here. We’re going to have some table set up and chairs and hopefully some lights out here so people can just come out and enjoy the art work.”
There is currently a fundraiser set up for the new mural site in Laurel.
If you would like to donate, you can contact Rhonda Breeland Smith at her Facebook page.
