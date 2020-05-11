Barbershops, hair salons back in business

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After weeks of being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mississippi barbershops and hair salons reopened Monday.
The executive order issued by Gov. Tate Reeves went into full effect Monday morning at 8 a.m.
Some of the guidelines required in the order are that masks must be worn by both the barber and client, there can’t be a holding area inside the shop or salon, no more than 10 people are allowed in the building at a time, only one client is allowed at a time per barber or stylist, regular sanitation must be done and social distancing of six feet must be maintained between customers.
With the new guidelines set in place for shops and salons, Bennie Chestang, owner of The Barber Studio in Hattiebsurg, says it’s vital to follow those rules.
“You know with the social distancing, especially, you know we can’t really talk like we want to,” Chestang said. “We have to be cautious of all of that now. Cutting the beard and stuff like that, you know with the mask on, it’s kind of a little difficult, but we will adjust.”
Down the road from the Barber Studio is Squared Up. Owner Chris Goree said his staff was thankful for relief funds during the closure, but now they’re ready to get back to work.
“With America, they have done a good job of putting out the proper finances for small businesses and everything like that,” Goree said. “Those things that are available for us, those finances that are available for us, we were able to access those also. Some businesses I hope utilized those, because we utilized those. So just being out of business for that long of time, it had a small financial strain on us, but thank God for the government for sending out those funds.”
Both studios say they will continue to follow the executive order that’s been passed down from Reeves and hopefully return to normal soon.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.