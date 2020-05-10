Mobile COVID-19 testing site coming to Forrest Co. Thrusday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health will be setting up one-day, drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in Forrest and Union counties.
The sites join other collections that were scheduled for Saturday, May 9, and next week that were announced in Benton, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Jones Winston, Neshoba and Sharkey counties.
Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus can be tested, as symptoms include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
People who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from UMMC clinician either through C-Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone.
The newest testing sites for the Pine Belt are listed below:
Tuesday, May 12:
- Jones County: Laurel Fairgrounds, 1457 Ellisville Boulevard, Laurel
Thursday, May 14:
- Forrest County: Vernon Dahmer Park, 1000 Country Club Road, Hattiesburg
Testing hours are from noon to 4 p.m. as only those with appointments will be tested.
During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab, and individuals that are being tested will not exit their vehicle.
Click here for more information about testing.
