Just some Isle of Isolation ponderings...

- How highly do the New Orleans Saints esteem first-round pick Cesar Ruiz?
They parted ways with right guard Larry Warford, a three-year, All-Pro selection who started 55 of 57 games over the past three seasons.
Granted, the move freed up about $7.7 million in cap space, according to reports, but that’s still a lot of trust being put on a rookie, who no matter how good, still is going to go through an adjustment period at a position that usually takes not only a stretch to acclimate as an individual but meld into the five-man unit.
Certainly, we will defer to the brighter folks making these decisions, but it’s really an interesting move in this time of virus, with schedules for National Football League training camps and the preseason and even the season-season itself written in chalk and at the mercy of the novel corona.
- We see where NASCAR is ready to fire up the engines.
No spectators yet allowed in the stands or infields, mind you, but the season gets underway in Darlington, S.C., with a pair of Cup races scheduled over four days, the first on May 17, the second on May 20.
The second stop will pit at Charlotte, N.C., with four races in four days, including Cup events on May 24 and May 27.
Ladies and gentlemen, stock your fridges, grab your remotes and enjoy.
- Saw a story where Wendy’s might be running low on hamburger meat at some of its locations.
If indeed that becomes the case, that’s going to be a problem, because every wisenheimer of a certain age is going to be hitting the drive-thrus, demanding “Where’s the beef?’ in their best, exasperated-little-ol’-lady voices.
- From the “Putting-The-Horse-Before-The-Cart" file: The Trump White House actually has drawn up plans to create sectors of influence on the moon, that would include mining rights.
Mining what, you may ask? Well, from what we’ve read, “lunar rocks” and “subsurface water” are two mentions, which somehow would be used to create a rocket fuel of some sort that would be used for...well, we’re not exactly sure.
At any rate, “Moon Mining” would be a swell name for an album/CD/download.
“I’ve been working in a moon mine/Going down-down/Working in a moon mine/Can’t even split town...”
Or, “I’ve been a-mining in the moon’s shadow/Moon’s shadow, moon’s shadow/A-chipping and a-prising in the moon’s shadow/Moon’s shadow, moon’s shadow”...
- Another of this week’s headlines that caught the eye was virus-related and had Hawaii on the lookout for “rouge tourists” (which is a great name for a band, but we digress).
The state has enacted a strict, 14-day quarantine for folks visiting the islands before they can go out and, well, visit the islands.
Officials are fed up with these “rouges,” who are jumping quarantine to hit the beaches, do a little sightseeing, go shopping, etc., etc., etc.
Not sure who these bad-mannered folks are, but we’d guess they’re well-off because you know none of these “rouges” had any part in this conversation:
“Boss, I need a month off work for a 10-day vacation in Hawaii”
“Come again?”
“I need a month off to take a vacation in Hawaii.”
“Get out of my office.”
- From the “Headlines-You-Never-Expected-To-See" file: “Poop tests in sewage might predict coronavirus surge.”
Lemme get this straight: We’re doing that kind of testing, and we only might get a usable prediction?
Well, poo-poo to that notion.
- Be kind. Be wary. Be smart. Be safe.
