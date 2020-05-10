First Alert: Beautiful weather for Mother’s Day in the Pine Belt

It was beautiful in the Pine Belt today with sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Overnight look for clear skies with lows around 50.
During the day on Monday expect more sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.
Lows will be in the lower 50s Tuesday morning with mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.
Mostly sunny skies will continue on Wednesday with a warming trend getting underway with highs in the mid 80s.
On Thursday you can expect isolated mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s.
For Friday, look for a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 60s.
For Saturday and Sunday expect highs in the upper 80s with a chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.