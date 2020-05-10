FEMA approves additional counties for federal assistance

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - FEMA approved additional Individual Assistance for six counties for the April 12 weather event on Friday after Gov. Tate Reeves’ request was approved.
The six counties that were approved to receive assistance are listed below:
- Clarke
- Grenada
- Jasper
- Lawrence
- Panola
- Walthall
Public Assistance from FEMA has also been expanded for Jones, Covington and Jefferson Davis counties as they are now qualified for debris removal and permanent work for roads and bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities and parks and recreational.
MEMA is still waiting for approval from FEMA after the request for other counties to receive additional public assistance.
Among the counties that MEMA requested to receive assistance, Jasper County is the only county from the Pine Belt on the requested list.
MEMA and the United Methodists Committee on Relief are planning to open additional Disaster Assistance Centers in those newly declared areas because of the requests.
Residents can start applying online through FEMA by registering online here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired as the phone lines are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.