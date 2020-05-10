Barbershops, salons and gyms opening Monday in Hub City with strict guidelines

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced barbershops, salons and gyms in the city will follow Gov. Tate Reeves’ Executive Order 1480 with stricter guidelines.
“Two weeks ago, we announced that reopening the city would include a measured approach – one build on local data and one build with the input of business owners,” said Barker. “Throughout the last two weeks, I’ve collaborated with our community working group and owners of gyms, salons and barbers.”
Barbershops, salons and gyms will also follow stipulations of Executive Order 2020-6 for two weeks until May 25, 2020.
The stipulations are listed below:
Requirements for Barbershops and Salons
- Clients shall be served by appointment only.
- Maximum capacity is one client at a time per employee as there should not be more than 10 people total in the building.
- Minimum of six feet between chairs, booths, washing stations, overhead dryers, etc., and distancing shall apply to vertical, horizontal or diagonal directions.
- Lobby or waiting areas shall be closed, with items such as magazines, popcorn poppers and coffee pots/machines shall be removed and customers shall not be permitted to congregate outside of the salon prior to their appointment as they should wait in their vehicles until their appointment time.
- Minimizing person-to-person contact through technology, like mobile or online reservations and contactless payment, is encouraged.
- If the barbershop or salon is serving high-risk populations, it is encouraged to set aside times and do so when fewer people are in the shop to maximize distancing and reduce risk of community transmission.
- Clients should wait outside with appropriate social distancing enforced or clients can stay in their vehicles and called into the store when service is available.
- Clients should be screened for fever or respiratory symptoms before entering the salon using the screening questions in Gov. Reeves’ Executive Order 1480. If the owner, manager or beautician can screen patients via phone before booking an appointment, it is recommended.
- Salons and barbershops must put signs at each entrance stating customers with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms are allowed in.
- All linens, including all towels, capes and neck strips shall be stored in an airtight container.
- All linen hampers and trash containers shall be cleaned and disinfected daily, and all containers must have a lid.
- Barbershops and salons shall be deep cleaned daily, along with all bowls, hoses, spray nozzles, foist handles, shampoo chairs and arm rests shall be disinfected daily.
- Hand sanitizer shall be placed at all point of entry and exit.
Requirements for Gyms and Fitness Centers
- High-touch areas must be sanitized at least once every two hours.
- Hours should be limited to accommodate for necessary sanitizing measures: 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Face coverings will be worn by all clients when entering, exiting, moving about the facility or during workout.
- Create boundaries that one entry for check in and another for exiting, if possible.
- All common areas must remain closed, with the exception of bathrooms/locker rooms. Do not allow gathering in lobby, break rooms, changing areas or throughout the facility.
- If the gym or fitness center serves high-risk populations, it is recommended to set aside times and do so when fewer people are in the shop to maximize distancing and reduce risk of community transmission.
- Restrooms should remain open and develop regular cleaning and additional sanitation of restrooms.
- Gyms and fitness centers must post signs at each entrance stating no customer with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms are allowed in.
- Limiting use of equipment by rearranging, taping, blocking or removing/deactivating equipment to make sure clients are at a minimum of six feet apart.
- Station hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes or similar disinfectant in visible and accessible locations throughout the facility.
- Clients must sanitize their hands when entering and exiting the gym and when moving between exercise equipment.
- If the gym provides towels for use by customers, towels should be stored in an airtight container.
- All linen hampers and trash containers shall be cleaned and disinfected daily and containers must have a lid.
- Capacity Requirements:
- Capacities will be determined by square footage of the gym area
- 0 – 5,000 square feet: 20 or fewer clients at one time
- 5,001 – 10,000: 30 or fewer clients at one time
- 10,001 – 20,000: 40 or fewer clients at one time
- 20,001 – above: 50 or fewer clients at one time
- All facilities that offer indoor single reservation style classes must be kept to groups of 10 or under with protocols to stagger classes and prohibit gathering. If class space is smaller than 2,500 reduce group sizes to five or less. All participants shall maintain a minimum of six feet of distance apart.
- Gyms are encouraged to limit each customer’s time in the gym to a maximum of one hour per day, especially if such use is during peak times.
“While following Gov. Reeves’ order, we have identified a few more limitations that will help with crowding and the duration of person-to-person exposure,” said Barker.
Nail salons and spas shall remain closed.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.