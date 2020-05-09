Weather a factor in two car accident in Jones Co. Friday

GITANO, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer fire departments in Jones County responded to a two-car accident on State Route 28 near the Gitano Grill that sent four individuals to the hospital Friday.
Soso, Hebron and Calhoun volunteer fire departments arrived to the scene of the accident after it happened around 1 p.m.
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, weather was a factor in causing the accident to happen with one of the vehicles hydroplaning.
The vehicles took moderate damage.
Emserv Ambulance Service transported four people to the emergency room for treatment on moderate injuries.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol was also on the scene, along with Officer Stephen Todd of the Soso Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.