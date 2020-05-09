Senior Spotlight - West Jones Mustangs

Senior Spotlight - West Jones Mustangs
West Jones baseball (Source: West Jones High School)
By Taylor Curet | May 9, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT - Updated May 9 at 8:10 PM

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - This time last year, West Jones was in a dog-pile at Trustmark Park celebrating the school’s first state championship.

There’s been quite a different mood in May 2020 as the Mustangs haven’t been on a baseball field in two months. It’s a bittersweet goodbye to six seniors for head coach Trey Sutton:

  • Kelton Keene – son of Michael and Amy; favorite memory is winning the 2019 state championship and “dogpiling at Trustmark.” Signed a soccer scholarship with Jones College.
  • Will Pitts – son of Bilbo and Jackie; favorite memories are winning the 2019 state championship and beating Sumrall on a walk-off single. Plans to go to lineman’s school and become a journeyman for a power company.
  • Adam Bassett – son of Allen and Sharina; favorite memories are winning the 2019 state championship and the walk-off homer against Pearl River Central to advance to the South State finals. Hopes to walk on at Jones College and pursue a degree in coaching.
  • Sam Hill – son of Brandon and Jennifer; favorite memory is winning the 2019 state championship. Signed a baseball scholarship with Pearl River Community College; plans to study kinesiology.
  • James Coffin – son of Casey and Wendy; favorite memory is winning the 2019 state championship. Plans to pursue a degree in nursing at Jones College and Southern Miss.
  • Austin Anderson (manager) – son of Alex and Leah; favorite memory is winning the 2019 state championship. Hopes to attend Jones College and Mississippi State to acquire a PhD in agricultural sciences with a concentration in poultry science.

The Lady Mustangs were just as disappointed they were unable to see their softball season pan out. Head coach Corey Tolbert sends off four seniors:

  • Natalie Allgood
  • Mattie Hodge – signed with East Central Community College
  • Faith Sanders
  • Madi Waters – signed with Pearl River Community College

Not to be forgotten is the Track & Field team. Coach Cody Windham is looking forward to what’s in store for his seven graduating Mustangs:

  • Brishell Gray – District champion in shot-put and discus as a junior; qualified for state in discus as a sophomore; Plans to major in nursing at Southern Miss and be a manager on the basketball team.
  • Brikayla Gray – signed a basketball scholarship with Southern Miss.
  • Deon “Bubba” Ulmer
  • Tavis Wilson – Plans to run hurdles at Millsaps College.
  • Ayterria Wright – Plans to study nursing at Jones College.
  • Kyanna Allen
  • Kaylin Adams

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.