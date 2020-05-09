NEJ student guest of honor at drive-by grad party

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A student at Northeast Jones High School was guest of honor at a special graduation party that was held in “drive-by” fashion due to the coronavirus.
Lacey Jones watched as a parade of vehicles drove in front of her house in Laurel Saturday morning.
Cars full of classmates and teachers passed by and waved.
Even a Laurel Police car participated.
Some threw candy or beads, others handed out graduation gifts or balloons.
In return, they got gift bags, filled with cookies and candy.
“Lacey’s life has been blessed with so many people who genuinely love her and have always made her feel special and we appreciate this opportunity to really host one of the best parties I think I’ve ever been too, it was really a lot of fun," said Donna Bailey, Lacey’s mother.
Lacey also enjoyed the party.
“I love it,” she said.
