First Alert: Nice and sunny for Mother’s Day Sunday

It was a very mild day in the Pine Belt with most highs in the lower 70s. It will be cool again overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
During the day on Sunday look for sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
As we head into Monday expect skies to be sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
By Tuesday a warming trend will begin with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. Overnight lows for Monday and Tuesday will be in the 50s.
By Wednesday there is a 20% chance for a shower with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s.
Pretty much the same weather is forecast Thursday with highs in the mid 80s with a 20% chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
By Friday expect a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 60s.
There is a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.