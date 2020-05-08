USM Career Services director discusses job hunt challenges for grads

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Recent college graduates are having difficulties finding jobs because of COVID-19.
Rusty Anderson is the Director of Career Services for the University of Southern Mississippi. He says it’s a tough time right now for graduates.
Many jobs are on a hiring freeze or pushing back interviews.
“We have about a third less jobs we had prior to the pandemic on Handshake, which is our job posting system," Anderson said. "Obviously, the local jobs are the ones who have taken the biggest hit, the restaurant jobs, the service sector, because all of those places have closed. Students have not been able to work.”
Anderson says they shouldn’t worry too much about the job hunt because there are plenty of jobs out there for college graduates.
“I believe they are a little bit hesitant to start the job market right now because they are watching the news media, which is talking about the economic crisis that we’re in," Anderson said. "In reality, we’re seeing plenty of jobs. I am getting plenty of jobs posted. I have companies reaching out to me directly.”
Tiffany Alsbury is a 2020 USM graduate who landed a job with the American Heart Association back in March.
“They offered me the position the next Monday, and then I heard that Tuesday, they called me again, they said we just wanted to let you know AHA is on a hiring freeze," Alsbury said. "I was pretty lucky.”
While she got lucky in her job search, Alsbury says she has many friends who have yet to find jobs in their field.
“They were like, ‘Hey, where can I find a job?’ Because they know I’ve always been in contact with career services," Alsbury said. "I really tried to let them know you’re going to have to keep looking. It’s not going to be the easiest and you might have to move somewhere because everyone is struggling.”
Alsbury wants to encourage all graduates to not give up and to keep improving themselves during this time.
“I would tell people that are looking for jobs right now to not give up," Alsbury said. "Really be confident in your skills, make sure you’re always updating your resume and you have a cover letter that is specific to the job you’re applying for.”
