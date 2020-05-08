UMMC offering mobile COVID-19 testing in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center is offering mobile testing for COVID-19 in Jasper County on Saturday.
If you want to be tested, you have to complete a screening using the C-Spire Health app, or you can call a UMMC clinician.
The C Spire Health app is available everyday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The testing site is at the Jasper County Emergency Management Agency building located at 37 W. Eighth Avenue in Bay Springs.
Testing hours are from noon to 4 p.m., by appointment only.
UMMC is teaming up with the Mississippi State Department of Health and Mississippi National Guard for the mobile testing site.
Anyone being tested will not leave their vehicle.
