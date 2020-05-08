South Mississippi restaurant dining rooms welcoming patrons once again

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Many restaurants in South Mississippi closed up shop weeks ago in lieu of offering curbside or to-go services. Now that restrictions prohibiting indoor dining have been lifted, those Coast eateries are back in business.
With Gov. Tate Reeves’ “safer-at-home” order not expiring until next Monday, some chefs and restaurant owners are wondering, if we open, will they come?
Tables have been dusted off and salt and pepper shakers refilled, but dining rooms across South Mississippi now look a bit empty, a sign that even removing money-making tables from the floor is a step that restaurant owners and chefs will take if it means getting back to what they do best.
“Those are the guidelines that have come down from the mayor and the governor. So, we want to make sure everyone feels safe and we want people to come back. You know, when people come in and see that you’re taking care, I think that shows that hey we want to go back there and eat," said Tony Swigris, owner of Tony’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in Gulfport.
Swigris was lucky for a slow start as staffing has been a minor challenge with the reopening.
“We’ve got a few people that have come back that we called up. Others, it’s an unemployment issue. They like collecting unemployment. Others couldn’t start right away, they had to get family things going," he said.
At El Agave, Mercedes Carranza’s staffing situation was just the opposite. So, his team was at work preparing the dining room for the required changes for a dinner time opening.
“We cleaned up the floor, scrubbed the floor, painted the walls, cleaned the walls, took everything off the walls and start from scratch. It’s basically like opening a new restaurant,” he said.
It’s time, Carranza said, to get back to work.
“We need to get back in business. My employees are sticking with me. I have to do the best for them and for us. They could’ve been on unemployment, but they decided to stay with me and help support me. So it is my turn to think about their safety and not just about the dollar coming in," Carranza said.
At the White Pillars, Chef Austin Sumrall has gone to great measures to modify the dining room and the table layout, so that when his guests return for the service for which the White Pillars is known, those faithful patrons will feel that their safety is the chief concern.
“It’s a big restaurant. Our seating capacity is 325. So we never had that many seats in here. We sat about 175 before this and now we’ll seat about 84," Sumrall said.
One of his craziest days at the restaurant is only a few days away.
“Mother’s Day on Sunday is probably one of our top three or four busiest days of the year usually. Obviously we’ll only do about half of what we normally do,” Sumrall said.
