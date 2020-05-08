Senior Spotlight - Poplarville Hornets

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Poplarville Hornets were 8-3 before their season was cut short.
Head coach Slade Jones bids adieu to a stellar senior group as well:
- Blaise Breerwood (shortstop) – signed with Nicholls State; started a school-record 111 straight varsity games; finished the season batting .588 with 12 runs-batted-in and one homer.
- Brady Tynes (third baseman) – signed with Southwest Mississippi Community College; finished season batting .400 with eight RBIs and one homer.
- Rhett Garrett (outfielder/LHP) – finished season batting .333 with two RBIs.
- Hunter Blackwell (catcher) – finished season batting .419 with seven RBIs.
It certainly wasn’t the final season Jonathan Ray had imagined. The head coach of Hornets softball ends his 15-year run with a 268-121-1 record.
Poplarville’s 2020 group, which included four seniors, finished 6-6.
- Aislyn Andrews (centerfielder) – signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College; finished season batting .429.
- Gracie Raby (pitcher) – signed with Pearl River Community College; finished season batting .455.
- Hannah Blanchard (first baseman) – Finished season batting .290.
- Lauren Tynes (catcher) – Finished season batting .161.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.