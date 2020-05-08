Popular gifts for Mother’s Day this year

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Mother’s Day is right around the corner and COVID-19 is not stopping people from getting that special gift for a loved one.
Sweet Blossom in Petal breaks down the hot item they are seeing fly off the shelves.
“Probably a hot item that we have that is actually used year-round is our Happy Everything line,” said Manager Carey-Leigh Cross. “Because the way it works is there are several different pieces that they can combine. Then they come with an attachment, and then the attachment can be for a holiday or occasion.”
Also selling off the shelf is flower arragements.
“We are a full florist, we are still getting the mix of flowers, the different types of flowers,” Cross said. “But we are also a gift shop, we have had several to be able to come in and pick out those gifts.”
Sweet Blossom isn’t open on Mother’s Day, but will be doing all deliveries and pick ups the day before.
