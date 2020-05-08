Pine Belt breast cancer survivor shares story of hope and strength

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Six years after being diagnosed with breast cancer, Pine Belt survivor Denice Burnett shared her story of hope and strength to encourage others.
Burnett was diagnosed in 2014 with breast cancer. She went in for what was supposed to be a normal mammogram check up, but quickly turned into a day she would never forget.
“I went in for just a routine mammogram, I had never had problems,” Burnett said. “I had very low risk factors and the results came back, and I did have stage two breast cancer. So I can not stress enough the importance of the yearly check ups.”
Once diagnosed, Denice says that her faith in Chirst and support team surrounding her made all the difference in overcoming the cancer.
“We all face trials and adversities, but I chose to use mine as a platform to strengthen my faith,” Burnett said. “I was very blessed throughout my journey. I had a wonderful team of medical professionals. I had a supportivr family, friends and people all over that prayed with me and for me. I did have chemotherapy; I have lumpectomy followed up with radiation, so I say I got the full meal deal.”
Burnett reminds women to get mammogram check ups early and on time.
“It is very important,” Burnett said. “If you have a family history to go ahead and start that earlier and be aware of what’s going on with your body.”
Denice is six years free of breast cancer.
