Patrick’s Friday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s. T-Storms will roll in later this morning into the afternoon. A few storms could be strong with 60 mph winds and small hail being the main threat between 11am and 3pm. Highs will be in the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening with lows in the upper 40s. This weekend is going to be amazing!! Saturday will be unseasonably cool as highs only top out in the low 70s, which is about 10-15 degrees below normal! Skies will be sunny all day long. Sunday will be nice too, just a few degrees warmer as we top out in the upper 70s under sunny skies. Next week will be sunny as temperatures begin to warm up into the mid to upper 80s.