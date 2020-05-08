Parade held for residents at The Claiborne in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A very emotional parade was held Friday at The Claiborne Assisted Living Facility in Hattiesburg.
Nearly 100 cars, filled with family and friends, made up the procession as they filed past the seniors living there, waving and shouting their love for each other.
It was an opportunity to stay connected with one another since the COVID-19 pandemic has kept them apart.
Rebecca Hill, Communications Director at The Claiborne, says this was a great morale booster for everyone involved.
“It’s very important that as a community, while we’re going through a crisis and pandemics and things that are unexpected, that we continue to show the strength of the Pine Belt and we show the strength of our community and how resilient we are in coming together,” Hill said. “We will get through this together and come out stronger.”
Officials at The Claiborne say they hope to make the parade an annual event.
