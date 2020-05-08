Miss. National Guard provides lunches to North Forrest High School teachers

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The final month of the school year is different than teachers and students envisioned.
North Forrest High School still found ways to honor its teachers’ hard work, thanks to a little help from the Mississippi National Guard and Ramey’s Marketplace.
“So, we normally celebrate our teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week, but we couldn’t do it the way it normally looks," said Jennifer Riels, North Forrest High School’s principal.
"So the National Guard was able to donate boxed lunches from Newks and Ramey’s donated cheesecakes for dessert,” Riels said.
Teachers and staff drove up to the front of the school to grab a boxed lunch, maintaining social distance.
“We wanted to be able to show them a little bit of love any way we could,” Riels said.
Riels says her staff transitioned to distance learning quickly.
Their dedication through the COVID-19 pandemic has been unparalleled, she added.
“It just shows what I already knew about each and every one of these staff members," Riels said. “They have a passion for kids, they are all about kids.”
North Forrest will finish up the school year at the end of May. The school is holding off on graduation hoping their senior class of 47 students will be able to walk across the stage together.
