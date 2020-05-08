Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Coronavirus, oil glut could cost local governments $1B
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A report from Louisiana's Legislative Auditor says losses to local governments in the state could total more than $1 billion over two fiscal years as a result of the coronavirus fight and an oversupply of oil on the world market. Thursday's report comes as Gov. John Bel Edwards weighs a variety of factors as he decides whether and how to allow businesses to reopen after May 15. That's when his current stay-at-home emergency order expires. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Louisiana stands at 30,652 as Thursday. That's an increase of 253 from a day earlier. However, statewide hospitalizations — at 1,465 — are down from more than 2,100 in early April. There have been 2,135 deaths as of Thursday. More than 20,000 people are presumed recovered.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA ELECTION
Louisiana emergency election plan draws lawsuit
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A federal lawsuit has been filed against Louisiana's emergency election plan aimed at addressing voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Advocate reports the lawsuit was brought by the NAACP, Power Coalition for Equity and Justice and four individual voters. It calls the state’s plan for access to mail-in ballots “unduly restrictive” and seeks to eliminate requirements that voters present an excuse to get an absentee ballot. A similar lawsuit is pending in Texas. The Louisiana lawsuit argues requiring any excuse to get an absentee ballot is unconstitutional and violates the Voting Rights Act.
LSU PRESIDENT
Consultant proposes options for LSU leadership structure
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A consulting firm hired by Louisiana State University’s board to review administrative structure didn’t make a direct recommendation on whether to keep one person in charge of both the college system and the Baton Rouge main campus. The LSU Board of Supervisors in 2012 merged the positions of system president and chancellor of the flagship campus. The LSU Board of Supervisors is now searching for a new system leader and is debating whether to split the positions again. AGB Consulting did not offer a singular recommendation in its $71,000 study. Instead, the firm offered several ideas about administrative changes.
PAID SICK LEAVE
Louisiana's GOP lawmakers stall paid sick leave requirement
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers have rejected a proposal that would require many Louisiana businesses to provide paid sick leave to their workers. The proposal by New Orleans Democratic Rep. Matthew Willard was killed by the House labor committee in a 10-5 party-line vote Thursday. Republicans said they opposed placing a financial mandate on businesses. Democratic supporters cited the coronavirus outbreak as a key example of why paid sick leave is needed. They said it could help mitigate the virus’s spread by allowing infected people to stay home from work without concern about their livelihoods. Business organizations opposed the proposal as a mandate many employers can’t afford.
BATHROOM USERS RECORDED
Sheriff: Sno-ball stand manager recorded people in bathroom
PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — Authorities said the operator of a Louisiana sno-ball stand was accused of recording people while they used the stand’s bathroom. Clinton Brocksmith was arrested last week and charged with 537 counts of video voyeurism. Brocksmith is the operator of Zeke’s Snowballs & Soft Serve Ice Cream shop on La. 1. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said a stand employee found the images on an iPad used to process credit card payments. Authorities said Brocksmith has operated the stand for the past 2½ years and the images found on the iPad date back to when he took over the business. It’s unclear whether Brocksmith had an attorney.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PENTAGON
Esper: Pentagon ready for any new wave of coronavirus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper is declaring the Pentagon ready for any new wave of the coronavirus, as he ventures out to visit commanders for the first time since March. Esper got an update on the military's coronavirus battle plan during a stop at U.S. Northern Command headquarters in Colorado. Esper took a variety of health precautions during his visit, including wearing a mask when social distancing wasn’t possible. Some Democrats have criticized the Pentagon's response to the outbreak as slow and disjointed. Esper met with Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, who is spearheading the military’s support for civilian agencies combating the virus.
UNMARKED POLICE VEHICLE STOLEN
Louisiana patrol car stolen, used in fatal shooting in Texas
PORT ARTHUR, Texas (AP) — Authorities say an unmarked police vehicle in Louisiana was stolen and used in two attempted armed robberies in Texas that ended with the suspect being fatally shot by a man he tried to rob. Opelousas police in Louisiana were carrying out a narcotics investigation at a motel Tuesday when someone stole a running patrol vehicle from the parking lot. Police in Port Arthur, Texas, located the vehicle Tuesday evening. Port Arthur Police Chief Timothy Duriso said 25-year-old Leon Jones III was shot and killed by a man he tried to rob. The man who shot Jones wasn’t injured.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE
Republicans strike at Louisiana governor's stay-home order
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican lawmakers trying to unravel Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide stay-at-home order are moving legislation that would keep the governor from enforcing the restrictions. The Democratic governor's decision to extend his stay-at-home order through May 15 has provoked criticism from Republicans who prefer a parish-by-parish approach. A House committee voted 9-7 Wednesday to advance a proposal to strip Edwards' ability to penalize businesses that don’t comply with his order for 15 days from passage. It would have to win support from the House and Senate to take effect. And it could be moot within days. Edwards will announce Monday if he’ll lessen the restrictions May 16.