Growing Facebook group recognizes high school seniors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Facebook group created by a Pine Belt family is gaining a lot of attention for giving high school seniors the recognition they deserve during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some seniors say along with the acknowledgement, the page also gives them hope.
The page is called Forrest and Lamar County Mississippi Adopt a 2020 Senior. It was created on April 27.
It quickly grew overnight as family members from the Pine Belt posted their child or a child they knew to the page.
Forrest and Lamar County Mississippi Adopt a 2020 Senior was created by the Borbash family.
The Borbashes adopted Julius Williams, a graduating senior at Forrest County Agricultural High School to say well done for his graduation and hard work.
It’s not hard to get involved on the page. It details everything you need to know in order to adopt a senior or post your child or a child you know.
