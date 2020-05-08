Forrest General honors nurses during National Nurses Week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General Hospital honored its nurses with different awards for National Nurses Week.
Forrest General’s Human Resources Department said nurses employed at the hospital have more than 9,400 service years as of April 30, 2020.
Leadership surprised award winners with the following awards in their units.
- Clinical Nurse of the Year: Vickie McGowan, RN, Inpatient Rehabilitation Services
- Nurse Manager of the Year: Galen Pace, RN, 2T
- Nurse Mentor of the Year: Ruby Jones, RN, Asbury Hospice House
- Nurse Rookie of the Year: Janet “Kim” Graves, RN, 7T
- Nurse Preceptor of the Year: Amarylis Caves, RN, 4FB
- Nurse Team of the Year: Critical Care (ICU) team
- Tech of the Year: Kadetrias Holmes, RN, 8T
“Nurses are the heartbeat of our hospital. Without their skillset and desire to care for and serve others, we would not be capable of providing the best care in the Pine Belt," said Phyllis Chambers-Berry, Chief Nursing Officer at Forrest General.
For more information on how to become a nurse at Forrest General, visit here.
