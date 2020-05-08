Camp Shelby soldiers honor local nurses with special tribute

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nurses at Forrest General Hospital were honored Friday by the Mississippi National Guard.
In recognition of National Nurses Week, about 150 members of the Training Support Headquarters at Camp Shelby clapped and held signs in support of dozens of nurses during a morning shift change at the hospital.
Camp Shelby commander Col. Bobby Ginn said the National Guard wanted to show its support for the medical workers who are on the front lines of the fight against the Coronavirus.
