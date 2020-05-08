3 arrested for the shooting of Lexington officer

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police arrested three men for the shooting of a Lexington officer on Thursday evening.
The three suspects are Kiara Brown, Jamie Pernell, and Ayquanya Brown.
Holmes County Sheriff Willie March officers were called to a party Thursday night where people were not socially distancing. When they arrived, shots were fired.
He said a male officer was shot but was able to drive himself to the hospital.
Around 1 a.m., the three suspects were apprehended by the Lexington Police Department, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), and the U.S. Marshall Task Force.
The suspects are now in the custody of the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department.
The officer is in stable condition.
