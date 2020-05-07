William Carey announces virtual commencement ceremony

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University has announced that virtual commencement ceremonies will be held next Saturday.
WCU President Dr. Tommy King congratulated the Class of 2020 during the announcement of the ceremonies.
“First, let me say how much we admire your persistence in completing your degree requirements," said WCU President Dr. Tommy King. “Many of you went through the 2017 tornado and are now enduring the 2020 COVID crisis, yet you have not let these hindrances keep you from achieving your goals. We are so proud of you.”
WCU has hosted two other virtual ceremonies on its website at the university’s Hattiesburg and Tradition campuses.
For more details about WCU’s virtual commencement ceremonies, visit the Events listing on the university’s website here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.