Tim’s Two Cents: USM radio icon John Cox

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with John Cox, the long-time radio voice of the University of Southern Mississippi athletics.
Cox, who is in his 43rd year as the “Voice of the Golden Eagles," handles the play-by-play broadcasts of USM football, men’s basketball and baseball. He also hosts the “Golden Eagle Hotline” radio shows, focusing on football in the fall and men’s basketball and women’s basketball in the winter.
Cox, who has called more than 1,000 men’s basketball games and 2,000 baseball games, has been named Mississippi Sportscaster of the Year six times.
Cox talks about dealing with being sidelined during the coronavirus pandemic, growing up in Middleton, Ohio and his good fortune to be with USM athletics as its director of sports broadcasting.
