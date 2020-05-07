Suspect in Laurel jewelry store burglary arrested

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect in a burglary at a Laurel jewelry store was arrested early Thursday morning.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said 35-year-old Marcus Crosby was taken into custody with assistance from the Laurel Police Department.
Crosby was wanted on a burglary warrant for a commercial burglary at Kip’s Jewelry and Gifts on April 27.
According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, deputies found a broken window and several counters smashed in the store. The amount of merchandise stolen is unknown.
Berlin said DNA from blood was collected at the scene.
Crosby was charged with commercial burglary, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
