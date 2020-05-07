Senior Spotlight - Seminary Bulldogs

By Taylor Curet | May 7, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 8:43 PM

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - Year two under Clay Bush was going well for Seminary with an 8-4 start.

But the Bulldogs’ campaign was cut short by the Coronavirus pandemic, leaving eight seniors robbed of their final high school seasons:

  • T.J. Ryals - signed with Pearl River Community College. 
  • Zach Pope
  • Wilson Lott – Finished the season 2-0 on the mound.
  • Poun’Darius “PD” Youngblood
  • Blaten Jones
  • Trace Klug – Finished the season batting .486 with eight doubles.
  • Jordan Barrett
  • Conner Jones – Finished the season batting .405 with team-best 14 runs-batted-in.

The toughest part about Chris White saying goodbye to his four softball seniors was the realization they wouldn’t get a chance to play at the next level.

The Lady Bulldogs finished the shortened season 4-5, winners of their final two games.

  • Yasmine Crosby
  • Jewel Carney 
  • Shakria Jones
  • Hannah Quick

