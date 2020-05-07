Senior Spotlight - Seminary Bulldogs

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - Year two under Clay Bush was going well for Seminary with an 8-4 start.
But the Bulldogs’ campaign was cut short by the Coronavirus pandemic, leaving eight seniors robbed of their final high school seasons:
- T.J. Ryals - signed with Pearl River Community College.
- Zach Pope
- Wilson Lott – Finished the season 2-0 on the mound.
- Poun’Darius “PD” Youngblood
- Blaten Jones
- Trace Klug – Finished the season batting .486 with eight doubles.
- Jordan Barrett
- Conner Jones – Finished the season batting .405 with team-best 14 runs-batted-in.
The toughest part about Chris White saying goodbye to his four softball seniors was the realization they wouldn’t get a chance to play at the next level.
The Lady Bulldogs finished the shortened season 4-5, winners of their final two games.
- Yasmine Crosby
- Jewel Carney
- Shakria Jones
- Hannah Quick
