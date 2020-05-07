Recent nursing grads eligible to work with COVID-19 permit, bypassing board exam

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday’s nursing pin ceremony was unlike any other held before at Holmes Community College.
Coronavirus threats kept the students and staff apart. Dr. Alice Austin with Ridgeland Campus said the drive-thru ceremony is the least they can do for a class that’s worked so hard.
“They have to transition after spring break from being in class face-to-face and going to clinical at the hospitals to online. And doing virtual simulation. So this is the first time we’ve ever done something like this,” she said.
Tamara Sims is one of the 33 students to graduate from the Associate Degree Nursing Program.
“It was different," said Sims. “I cried still like I knew I was gonna cry, but it was still special. It was good to know that they did everything that they could for us.”
The Mississippi Board of Nursing took in new students that applied for the COVID-19 Temporary Permit.
This means the class of 2020 can work the front lines for 120 days; temporarily bypassing the national nursing certification exam.
Sims senses the urgency to apply.
“All the worries that everybody has and the extra care that we have to take. You know with people it’s just... it adds a more, I guess a sense of urgency that, you know, you really have to do the very best that you can,” said Sims.
The official graduation ceremony will be held May 15th, virtually.
